Andrew Estrada Guzman of San Antonio, Texas was called home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved husband and dance partner to Helen Ramirez Guzman who predeceased him after 63 years of marriage, is finally reunited with the love of his life. Andrew was born in San Antonio, TX to Andres S. Guzman and Estefanica E. Guzman. A 1943 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, he planned on attending Texas A&M, was drafted into the U.S. Army where he bravely served in World War II as a medic on the island of Okinawa. After active duty, he worked at Kelly AFB for 40 years and was in the Army reserves for 20 years before retiring. Andrew met Helen while out dancing, a pastime they enjoyed throughout their lives together. Always a gentleman, he charmed Helen with his intelligence and humor; they married in 1951.Andrew's gentle spirit and loving nature made him a kind patriarch who listened, was a shining example of a husband, father, man and patriot. Andrew is survived by his son Andrew Guzman Jr., daughter Mary Ester Perales, daughter-in-law Mary L. Guzman, Granddaughters Jo Anne (husband Francisco), Jessica Thomas (husband Christopher), Christina E. Lopez-Mobilia (husband Mauricio) and Grandson Anthony N. Martinez. Known as "Big Grandpa" to six great grandchildren and as Uncle Andy to various nieces and nephews. Andrew will also be reunited with his parents and his brother Ruben E. Guzman whom he loved dearly.

Andrew was known for his sense of humor that kept Helen smiling and eased her spirits. He also captivated his family with his war stories describing the time he landed on Okinawa and that night fell asleep completely exhausted on the beach to wake the next morning on an unexploded artillery shell. He described visiting Tokyo by train after Japan surrendered. Andrew was blessed with good fortune often winning at the NCO BINGO with Helen on Sundays or as a grand prize winner on their yearly trip to Las Vegas. His family will miss him, but know that he and his beloved Helen are dancing just as they often did at celebrations, at city-wide competitions or in their kitchen when the mood struck them. Visitation and Rosary will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 pm at Roy Akers Funeral at 515 N. Main Avenue. Funeral services are Wednesday, December 9, at 10 am with departure to Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:00am where he will be laid to rest at 11:30 am. Services will be streamed (with the exception of the burial) on Facebook.com/FDARoyAkers. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Send flowers to Roy Akers or donate in his name to the National WWII Museum. Mr. Guzman touched many lives in his 94 years. His family thanks everyone for their love and support. To quote him in his words, "Ready for Freddy" and "See you later Alligator."