Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Andrew J. Rodriguez, 96, passed peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in San Antonio on April 9, 1924 to Dora Juarez and Martin Rodriguez. He was preceded in death by, his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Slavin Rodriguez and his three brothers and their spouses: Matin (Elia), Ernest (Lucinda), and Raymond. Andrew is survived by his children: Andrew; Carolyn Aschbacher (Paul); Patricia Gardner (James), and Andrea. His grandchildren: Gregory Montoya (Patricia); Elizabeth Lutz (Scott); Marcos Montoya (Vanessa Reveles); Celina Montoya (Luke Girdley); Peter Montoya (Skylar Altman); Juliette Montoya (William Dickey); Joseph Montoya (Anna Pleskunas); Samuel Gardner; Carl Gardner; Simone Gardner; as well as his great-grandchildren: Luna, Heidi, Maura, Logan, Olivia, Jack, and Arlo.Thank you to Richard Fears and the staff from Complete Care who gently cared for our "Lito".When restrictions are lifted, Andrew will be laid to rest alongside his beloved, Dorothy, at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors. Details to follow.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020
