Andrew J. Rodriguez, 96, passed peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born in San Antonio on April 9, 1924 to Dora Juarez and Martin Rodriguez, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Slavin Rodriguez and his three brothers and their spouses: Martin (Elia), Ernest (Lucinda), and Raymond. He grew up in the Monte Vista area, attending McKinley Elementary and Fox Tech High School. From a young age, Andrew was a hard worker and avid athlete. He started young, with a paper route and a stint at Fred's Place, later working in banking at Frost Bank. He played basketball for Moonglow and baseball for Fred's Place, a local Mexican-American eatery.

He carried his love of sports through retirement and was a champion golf and tennis player with Senior Olympics. He and his brothers had a standing date for regular tennis matches at McFarlin and golf rounds at Brackenridge or Pecan Valley. Andrew and his three brothers served in World War II and Andrew continued his service in Korea, along with Ernest and Ray. Andrew was a member of the US Naval Reserve for 8 years. His initial station was in Oahu, Hawaii followed by San Diego, California.

At the end of WWII, he retired to civilian life and was hired on July 1, 1946 at Straus-Frank, Co. Wholesale Distributors. In October 1950, he was recalled to active duty in Korea, and was granted a military leave-of-absence by Straus Frank. He served two years aboard the U.S.S. Samuel N. Moore DD-747. He returned to civilian life and rejoined Straus Frank, where he continued his career and retired after 45 years.

Andrew was committed to his faith and his family. He served as Treasurer for the Knights of Columbus Council #11294 for 17 years and was actively involved in the Holy Name Society at Our Lady of Sorrows. He was a lifetime member of VFW #9186. He could always be counted on for a midmorning merienda and offered a space for anyone who wanted coffee and conversation.

Andrew was immensely proud of his wife, Dorothy, and the 35 years she spent working for Bexar County, which included 25 years in the District Attorney's Office.

Andrew was an orator and sportsman, he was a lover of golf, tennis, and our beloved San Antonio Spurs. His prayerful expression was on display every time he led the family in saying Grace. He celebrated with song and could be relied upon to join a chorus of "Volver, Volver".

His dance card was perpetually booked with Dorothy at his side, and we know they'll be dancing together again, soon.

Andrew is survived by his children: Andrew; Carolyn Aschbacher (Paul); Patricia Gardner (James), and Andrea. His grandchildren: Gregory Montoya (Patricia); Elizabeth Lutz (Scott); Marcos Montoya (Vanessa Reveles); Celina Montoya (Luke Girdley); Peter Montoya; Juliette Montoya (William Dickey); Joseph Montoya (Anna Pleskunas); Samuel Gardner; Carl Gardner; Simone Gardner; as well as his great-grandchildren: Luna; Heidi; Maura; Logan; Olivia; Jack; and Arlo. Thank you to Richard Fears and the staff from Complete Care who gently cared for our "Lito".

Andrew will be laid to rest in a private ceremony alongside his beloved, Dorothy, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. You may view the livestreaming from a link within his obituary page on www.porterloring.com.

Visitation preceding at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Ave., from 10am-11am on Friday, August 7, 2020.

