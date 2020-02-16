|
Andrew (Andy) Perez, III, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in San Antonio. Andrew was born in San Antonio, TX as the eldest son to Andrew Perez, Jr. and Mary Flores Perez. He graduated from U.T. at Austin in 1961 with a Bachelor in Architecture. Andy served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S Midway during the Vietnam War. He enrolled in graduate school at the University of California, Berkley. Andy returned to San Antonio where he joined O'Neil Ford & Associates. Andy later formed his own firm Andrew Perez & Associates. Andy became a fellow of American Institute of Architecture in 1992. Andy's love of historical preservation and history of San Antonio had him working on projects such as San Fernando Cathedral, Alamo Plaza masterplan, and Travis Park. Andy served on several historic preservation boards. Andy had an active interest in architectural education which led him to help develop the architectural program at UTSA. He was a beloved professor for 23 years until his retirement. Andy enjoyed the many tours around Texas and Mexico with his architecture students. He loved sailing at Canyon Lake and fishing or flying kites in South Padre. He loved telling a good story to family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Perez, Jr. and Mary F. Perez. Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Cynthia A. Perez; his son, Dr. Andrew Perez IV, and wife, Mimi Perez; his daughter, Dr Christina P. Littrell, and husband, Dr. Nelson Littrell; his son, David Perez, and wife, Brieanna Perez; his grandchildren, Gabrielle Perez, Reese Littrell, Catalina Littrell and Andrew Perez V; his sister, Stella Satornino, and husband, George Satornino; his brother, Juan Perez, and wife, Rena Perez; his sister, Mary P. Cruz, and husband, Robert Cruz; his loved nieces and nephews; his loved and admired grandnieces and grandnephews. The family will accept friends on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00-6:00 pm at Porter Loring Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the U.S.S. Midway Museum in memory of Captain Andrew Perez.ROSARYMONDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 20206:00 PMPORTER LORING CHAPEL1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE. MASSTUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 20201:00 PMOUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH223 E. SUMMIT
Father Agustin Estrada will officiate.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020