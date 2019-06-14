|
|
FEBRUARY 17,1926 - MAY 26, 2019
IN LOVING MEMORY
A native Texan he never failed to greet you without a Million Dollar smile. Born of humble beginnings, he worked hard and strove to be a great American, a gifted Architectural Designer, a great provider, a seeker of knowledge and most of all, a loving husband and father. He was an avid lover of art and collectibles in all forms, from Old World art Masterpieces to estate sale bargains. His knowledge of cinema and actors was astounding which he would share to all who would listen. The consummate storyteller, he always seemed to include a life lesson to his listener. He was a smooth dancer and a jokester to the end. He was a true gentleman with a kind and giving heart who never met a stranger. He will be truly missed by family and friends.
Preceded by: Parents, Jose and Esther Tellez; Daughter Anna Tellez, and grandson Joseph Zauft.
Survived by his wife of 70 years, Bertha Z. Tellez, and daughters Sonia Brady, and Donna Zauft (Steven), Mercedes Herrera- sister, Purdy Molina -sister,
Grandchildren: Eric Rodriguez (Jennifer-wife, Zoey Kaitlin and Mia Paige -great grandchildren) Stacy Duke (Randy-husband, Brooklyn Faith -great grandchild) Ashley Colgan (Patrick-husband, Davis Joseph -great grandchild) Courtney Zauft Chodkiewicz (Dr, Hubert-husband)
We would like to thank the wonderful doctors at BAMC especially Dr. Garth Herbert, his surgeon, and Dr. Jennifer Battaglia, his Internist for their compassion, kindness, and the respect they showed our father during his treatment.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
SATURDAY JUNE 15
1:30-3:00 PM
LAHACIENDA SCENIC LOOP
25615 BOERNE STAGE RD. (210-687-1818)
INTERMENT
FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETARY
MONDAY, JUNE 17,2019
10:AM
CHAPLIN
Deacon Jim Looby
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO "THE DISABLED VETERANS" IN HIS NAME
A Daughter's Tribute
Our Dear Sweet, Sweet Daddy,
As we pen the final page in your life's story, our hearts are filled with such sorrow and yet, as hard as it is to swallow and catch our breath, we are filled with a sense of peace because we know that you are now with Him and made whole by His glory. God has truly blessed us to have had YOU as our daddy for 90 plus years.
A loving father . who showered us with a million hugs and kisses.
A loving father . who gently placed his hands in ours as little girls and guided us on the journey of life. You never walked in front of us nor beside us but as a loving father you always walked behind us ready to catch us should we stumble or fall.
A loving father . who's love ran deep for his entire family.
A loving father . who wanted only the best for his two daughters.
Your words of encouragement were never ending and your "pearls of wisdom" will be with us forever. You taught us to be aware of other people's feelings and that we should always learn from our life experiences and that of others; so that we may grow to become a better person. You showed us by example the value of hard work and how to do a job "right". Most importantly you showed us unconditional love, for your love for us had no boundaries. You were an amazing teacher!! Thank you for loving us so deeply.we owe you soo much.
The many hardships you endured growing up strengthened your determination to succeed in life, to face adversity head on and never give up. Little did you know the road bumps that God had placed in your path during your life's journey would help you to survive your battle as a Prisoner Of War and your battles with cancer.
But now my sweet, sweet daddy you have said good-bye. You have fought your final battle so valiantly. You did it with such grace, such hope and with such peace of heart.
As our tears flow freely, they hold so many warm and wonderful memories. Memories that will bring such comfort and remain with us throughout the years.
Now as your journey has come to an end, it completes the final chapter in your life's story as our loving father. So let us tell you for one last time.
"We love you higher than the sky"
And though your lips have been silenced we can still hear you say.
"Deeper than the sea, Our love will forever be !!'
