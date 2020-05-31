My wife and I participated in a neighborhood dinner group with Ed and Andrea Franklin. In a conversation with Ed, just about every job position or vacation location mentioned, Ed would respond, been there, done that. He was indeed a raconteur of the first order. We didn't know of his illness and were shocked at learning of his passing. Our deepest condolences go to Andrea Franklin. We will always remember Andrea's delicious deserts and Ed Franklin's many stories. Clarke & Marilyn Bird

