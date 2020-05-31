Andy Edwin (Ed) Frankland, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas, after a brief battle with cancer.Ed was born on June 20, 1942 in Liberty, Texas to Manervia Fairnettie Gau and Andy Everett Frankland. He grew up in Anahuac, Texas, and had lived in San Antonio for over 30 years. Ed is survived by his adoring wife of 53 years, Andrea Favor Frankland. He is also survived by his sisters-in law, Bodine Porter (Bruce), Jennifer Howell, and Sally Mooney (Bill), and his nephews Andrew Howell and David Howell, as well as his favorite cousin Rita Beth Cooper (Sam), and other cousins. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in law, Skip and Bill Favor, and his brother-in-law, Alfred Howell. Ed was a proud BBA graduate of the University of Texas (Hook 'em Horns!), and also had a Master's degree in Architecture from the University of Houston. He served for six years as a member of the Texas Army National Guard. Ed had a varied career, in accounting, computer programing and sales, building, and architecture. He also owned several businesses, including a dinner murder mystery company. Ed was a self-admitted ham, and loved to play the bad guy in the murder mysteries. Ed was proud to be a life-long Texan. He displayed his Texas roots by always wearing one of his many pairs of cowboy boots, and one of his San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo belt buckles. Ed was friendly and outgoing and made new friends wherever he went.He enjoyed meeting new people during his volunteer activities. At KLRN, he volunteered for the yearly Blazing Gavels Auction, as well as at many wine tasting events. At the Fiesta San Antonio Commission he sold tickets to many Fiesta events, and was known for his vests totally covered with Fiesta medals. At the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo he was a life member as well as a volunteer on several committees, and was a former director. At Night in Old San Antonio, he was a booth chairman in Sauerkraut Bend for many years. Ed and Andrea were avid cruisers, and had taken over 35 cruises. They took several transatlantic cruises, and also cruised to Australia and New Zealand, the Baltic, the British Isles, the Mediterranean, Hawaii, the South Pacific, the Caribbean, Canada, Mexico, and Alaska. There wasn't a cruise they didn't love! A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. If you wish, memorials in Ed's name may be made to a charity of your choice. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.