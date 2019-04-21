|
October 1, 1942 - April 7, 2019
"In his own words:"
Dr Angel Jimenez entered eternal rest on April 7, 2019 with his beloved wife Elaine at his bedside.
He is survived by his son Daniel Angel Jimenez (Dawn) and grandchild Sabrina Aurora, and daughter Amy Rebecca Marquez (Steven) and grandchildren Jackson Daniel and Katherine Rebeca. He also leaves behind his sister Amparo Jimenez and nieces Carla, Jorgelina, and Liliana. Preceded in death by parents Jesus and Maria de La Luz Jimenez, brother Rosalio, sisters Julia and Maria de La Luz, and former spouse Sherry L Mims.
Born on October 1, 1942, he was raised in Monterrey MX.
Dr Jimenez was a general surgeon, practicing in the San Antonio community from 1973-2015 after serving 6 years in the US Army with one year deployment in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain, earning two Bronze Stars, National Defense Service medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal, and Combat Medical Badge.
An avid professional student, he graduated in the top of his medical school class in 1966 from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon.
He was a teacher in high school, Dentistry school, and Medical School Dept of Pathology.
A member of many organi- zations including the AMA, TMA, BCMS, Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery, and board certified four times as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Affiliated with multiple hospital systems, his primary practice was at Downtown Christus Santa Rosa, serving the under privileged until his retirement in 2015. He held many positions including Chief of Staff at Lutheran in 1979, and Chair of Dept. of General Surgery at Santa Rosa hospital for numerous years between 1975-1995.
He had a dedicated zeal for surgical excellence accum- ulating over 3,000 hours of Continuing Medical Education.
He published several papers in medical literature, and was instrumental in the develop- ment of the Trauma III service provided by downtown Christus Santa Rosa until its closure of adult care in 2012. His ethical character and dedicated service to surgical patient care will be missed. He was one of few doctors that would make a post op visit to a patient home or nursing facility for a patient facing transportation issues.
He served this country and cherished the reconnection with other Vietnam veterans. He loved God, assisting with weekly mass and altar services as his schedule allowed. His legacy among peers and colleagues shall remain in the memory of those lives to whom he dedicated his professional life. He was an avid hunter, known for his many animal trophies throughout his office, and a member of the Texas Trophy Hunters Assn. He loved his truck, baseball, and Chivas Regal.
Funeral Services
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of his favorite charities which were Disabled Veterans, s, any Catholic society or charity, or one of your own favorite charities.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019