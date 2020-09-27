Angel Vasquez, Jr., age 73, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in San Antonio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Angel C. Vasquez, Sr. and Concepcion Pachecano Torres, his niece Carmen Vasquez Little, and his nephew, Shawn A. Vasquez. Angel is survived by his wife of 51 years,Anita T. Vasquez; son, Michael Angel Vasquez; daughter, Tiffany Garcia (Jesse); and grandchildren, Rebecca, Jacob and Isabella; brother, John Vasquez (Margaret); sister, Nancy Vasquez Villanueva; brother, Rafael A. Vasquez (Elaine); and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Mr. Vasquez is a tough Marine. He served two tours for his country and is a decorated Vietnam Veteran. He returned home to marry his wife Anita. Mr. and Mrs. Angel Vasquez enjoyed bowling with the "Buckaroo League" and among other bowling teams. Mr. Vasquez completed his bachelor's degree in Sociology from Our Lady of the Lake University, and he worked for the State of Texas. Mr. Vasquez retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

He is well known among many friends and brothers in his Marine Corp family. He was a Commander of the VFW Post #76, and a member of Post #76. He was also a member of VFW Post #1533.

Mr. Vasquez has numerous circles of friends throughout Law Enforcement that will miss him, and he was a member of T.G.I.A.

Mr. Vasquez is loved, and missed by his family, and friends.

The family will honor Angel with a private ceremony.

