1/1
ANGEL VASQUEZ, JR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANGEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Angel Vasquez, Jr., age 73, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in San Antonio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Angel C. Vasquez, Sr. and Concepcion Pachecano Torres, his niece Carmen Vasquez Little, and his nephew, Shawn A. Vasquez. Angel is survived by his wife of 51 years,Anita T. Vasquez; son, Michael Angel Vasquez; daughter, Tiffany Garcia (Jesse); and grandchildren, Rebecca, Jacob and Isabella; brother, John Vasquez (Margaret); sister, Nancy Vasquez Villanueva; brother, Rafael A. Vasquez (Elaine); and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Mr. Vasquez is a tough Marine. He served two tours for his country and is a decorated Vietnam Veteran. He returned home to marry his wife Anita. Mr. and Mrs. Angel Vasquez enjoyed bowling with the "Buckaroo League" and among other bowling teams. Mr. Vasquez completed his bachelor's degree in Sociology from Our Lady of the Lake University, and he worked for the State of Texas. Mr. Vasquez retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

He is well known among many friends and brothers in his Marine Corp family. He was a Commander of the VFW Post #76, and a member of Post #76. He was also a member of VFW Post #1533.

Mr. Vasquez has numerous circles of friends throughout Law Enforcement that will miss him, and he was a member of T.G.I.A.

Mr. Vasquez is loved, and missed by his family, and friends.

The family will honor Angel with a private ceremony.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You will be missed always.
Carla Ramirez
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved