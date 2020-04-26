|
A San Antonio native, Angela was affectionately known to family and close friends as "Angie" or "Ange."
Our dear Angela went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 58.
Angela was a loving daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, godmother and friend. She was a graduate of Harlandale High School, Class of 1980 and a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. A gifted merchant with impeccable taste, she built an impressive career as a buyer and manager with some of the finest retailers in the country.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert D. Baez, sister, Maria Leticia Baez, brother-in-law, Henry Y. Guerra, and nephew, Pablo B. Guerra Jr.
Angela is survived by her mother, Celestina G. Baez; sisters: Celinda Baez Guerra and Lynda Baez Guerra; brother in law, Pablo B. Guerra, niece, Celestina Baez Hernandez, and nephews: Henry B. Guerra Jr., Robert Nicholas Guerra, and Daniel B. Guerra.
Angela adored and saw her niece and nephews as if they were her own.
Angela was known for her beautiful smile, big heart, and infectious laughter. A loyal friend, confidant and mentor to many, she could always be counted on to lift the spirits, to
lend a helping hand, and to give level-headed advice.
She touched the lives of everyone she knew, and she will always be remembered for the genuine goodness she brought into the world.
Due to the current situation surrounding COVID-19, the funeral mass and committal service will be held for immediate family only on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Floral arrangements may be sent to Porter Loring Mortuary (McCullough).
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date in Angela's honor for family and friends to come together in her
memory.
You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
