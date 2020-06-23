ANGELA M. SALAS
Angela M. Salas, age 78, passed away June 15, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Hipolito and Encarnacion Salas; sisters, Sr. Carmen Salas, M.H.S.H., Marta Berkowitz Stagle, and Sylvia Silizer; brother, Juan T. Salas. Survivors: Maria Saurzapf (Joe), Paul Salas (Mary) and Rose Rodriguez (Edward); numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 2525 Palo Alto Rd. followed by Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the chapel. Interment Mission Burial Park South.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
