|
|
April 29, 2019
Sister Maria de los Angeles of the Heart of Jesus Ros Bello, STJ, a Teresian Sister, died peacefully on April 29, 2019 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ricardo Ros Romagosa and Serafina Bello Carbonell, one brother Luis Ros, and her sister Serafina Ros de Santamaria. She is survived by a brother, Ricardo Ros; many nieces and nephews. Sister Angela entered the Society of Saint Teresa of Jesus on March 25, 1951 and made her first profession on October 14, 1953. She ministered to the youth of Louisiana and Miami and served as a past Provincial Treasurer for the Society of St. Teresa of Jesus. Sister Angela will be remembered for her great love and devotion to the Blessed Mother. After her retirement, Sister Angela moved to St. Francis Nursing Home and received wonderful care from the Seraphic Sisters of St. Francis and the staff. She lived her last week with a great desire and longing to go to heaven to be with Jesus and Mary. May she rest in peace.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, May 1, at 9:30am in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary at 10:00am and Funeral Service at 10:30am. Burial will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No.2. An extended obituary may be seen at
www.theangelusfuneral
home.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 30, 2019