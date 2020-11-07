1/1
Angelina (Fierros) Fernandez
Angelina Fierros Fernandez at the accomplished age of 100 fulfilled her time on earth.

On October 30, 2020 Angelina, affectionately known as "Lillie", heard her name called into the peace and light of God's heavenly kingdom. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rodolfo Fernandez Sr.

She is survived by her children, Rudy Fernandez Jr., Rebecca F. Pena, Robert Fernandez, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her sister Margaret Martinez, sister-in-law Elisa Fernandez and numerous extended family and friends.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the family requests you please drive through and pay your respects from the safety of your vehicles at Trevino Funeral Home – 226 Cupples Road 78237. Funeral Home staff will be available in the parking lot to assist you.

The drive through Visitation will begin at 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 8th with a social distancing outdoor Funeral Service that will take place in the funeral home parking lot at 3:00 PM.

A Funeral Procession for burial will commence at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 9th, to San Fernando Cemetery III – 1735 Cupples Road 78226.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
