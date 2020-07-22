Angelina G. Reyes, age 58, joined her Lord and Savior on July 16, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 11, 1961. Angelina was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be dearly missed. She was a long time employee of USAA for almost 40 years. She completed her certification in Biblical Studies and still made time to faithfully serve others through her church.

Angelina is survived by her parents, Lino and Angelina Gutierrez; her husband, Aurelio Reyes; her children, Exylia Ambriz (Tino), Elisa DeLeon (Danny), and Jose Luis Almorejo; her grandchildren, Tino, Gabriella, Jerimiah, and Lia; her brothers, Lino and Jesse; and her sister, Linda and half-brother, John.

Visitation will be open to the public on Friday, July 24th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 25th at 2:00 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel, which will be viewable by online streaming through Facebook Live.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you donate to her church, Iglesia Cristiana El Sembrador; 7914 Culebra Rd; San Antonio, TX 78251.