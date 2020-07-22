1/1
ANGELINA G. REYES
1961 - 2020
Angelina G. Reyes, age 58, joined her Lord and Savior on July 16, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 11, 1961. Angelina was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be dearly missed. She was a long time employee of USAA for almost 40 years. She completed her certification in Biblical Studies and still made time to faithfully serve others through her church.

Angelina is survived by her parents, Lino and Angelina Gutierrez; her husband, Aurelio Reyes; her children, Exylia Ambriz (Tino), Elisa DeLeon (Danny), and Jose Luis Almorejo; her grandchildren, Tino, Gabriella, Jerimiah, and Lia; her brothers, Lino and Jesse; and her sister, Linda and half-brother, John.

Visitation will be open to the public on Friday, July 24th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 25th at 2:00 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel, which will be viewable by online streaming through Facebook Live.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you donate to her church, Iglesia Cristiana El Sembrador; 7914 Culebra Rd; San Antonio, TX 78251.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
It was great sitting next to her my last two years at USAA, she always made me smile; even when I was grumpy and didn’t feel like smiling. Thanks for being a friend. Prayers for you and your family.
Alan Bush
Coworker
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend
Annette Stone
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. I went to school with Angie. She was sweet person. May Angie Rest In Peace.
Bonita Barrera
Bonita Barrera
Classmate
