|
|
Angelina Hernandez Flores, 83, went to be with her Lord on December 6, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas to Pedro and Genoveva Hernandez on December 18, 1935.
She is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Antonio R. Flores; sisters: Consuelo Landin, Josefina Ortiz, Enriqueta Garza, Rose Marie Uresti; brother: Pedro Hernandez Jr.; grandchild: Thomas A. Votion; daughter in law: Mary F. Flores.
She is survived by her children: Santiago Flores, Diana Votion; sister: Oralia Sanchez (Tino); grandchildren: Chris Votion (Ruby), Dameon Flores, Mark Flores; great-grandchildren: Crystal Votion, C.J. Votion, Josiah Segura; numerous nephews and nieces.
She will be missed by all.
Visitation will be held at Roy Akers Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, December 12, 2019 the Funeral Procession will depart at 10:30 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m.
Funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 11, 2019