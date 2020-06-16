Angelina Kilbane
1934 - 2020
Sister Angelina Kilbane, SHSp died on June 14, 2020 at her beloved home, the Convent of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate.

She was born in County Galway, Ireland on July 4, 1934 and entered the congregation in 1953. Sister Angelina loved her family in Ireland and they returned her love.

She loved her congregation and those to whom she ministered and they returned her love. Her years of ministry were marked by wisdom, clarity and patience, gifts that had been fine-tuned through her years as a teacher and an administrator.

She began her teaching ministry at Our Mother of Mercy School in Beaumont, TX and ended her teaching career at the same school, serving there for more than 20 years. In the interim years she taught at St. Peter Claver School in San Antonio, Holy Ghost School in Bellaire, TX and St. Philip's School in Dallas, Texas.

Sister Angelina helped her students pour a foundation of goodness and knowledge upon which they could build their lives. She did the same for her congregation, serving as a General Councilor and as the Coordinator of the Motherhouse.

Sister Angelina is mourned by her sisters Martha, Angela and Sister Genevieve, PBVM in Ireland and her brother Msgr. Seamus Kilbane in England.She is also mourned by her sisters in community, her niece and nephew, and by her friends.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Because of the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private prayer service and burial will be held.A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

MEMORIAL

CONTRIBUTIONS

Donations in Sister Angelina's memory can be made to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.

Condolences may be sent at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by:

Published in Express-News on Jun. 16, 2020.
