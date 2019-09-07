|
|
November 14, 1947 - August 17, 2019
Angelina S. Lopez passed away on August 17, 2019, at the age of 71. She was born on November 14, 1947 in San Antonio. She was preceded in death by her father, Rudy Lopez, Sr; mother, Angelina Siller Lopez; and brother, Rudy Lopez, Jr. She is survived by her partner of 27 years, Karen Bacco; her fur babies; sisters, Palmira Arellano and Carol Lopez-Crow; and brother, Tony Lopez; and numerous nieces and nephews. She received her BA at UT Austin and Master's degree at Our Lady of the Lake University. Angie worked as a Psychiatric Social Worker for over 40 years. She received the Mexican American Social Worker of the Year and the Social Worker of the Year. She loved fishing, her TV program "Bluebloods", and Motown music. A Celebration of Life will be held at Porter Loring McCullough on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haven for Hope of San Antonio or the Humane Society of San Antonio. Inurnment service in San Fernando Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 7, 2019