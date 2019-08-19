|
05/31/1929 - 08/16/2019
My Golden Girl, my angel, Angelita "Helen" Gonzalez Trevino went to be with her Lord on August 16, 2019 at the wonderful age of 90. She was born in McAllen, Texas on May 31, 1929 to her parents, the late Roque and Anita Gonzalez. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister America, brothers Roque Jr., Richard and Robert. Angelita leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Eloise Cortez-Lara, son-in-law, Javier Lara, sisters Rosie, Gloria, Alicia and Annie, brothers Roy, Ramiro and Ruben along with many cousins and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, August 22 from 5PM to 9PM at Roy Akers Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 with a Rosary at 7PM. A Procession will depart on Friday, August 23 at 9:45AM and arrive at San Fernando Cathedral, 115 Main Plaza 78205 for a Celebration of Life Mass at 10AM. Burial to follow at conclusion of service.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 19, 2019