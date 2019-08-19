Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
San Fernando Cathedral
115 Main Plaza
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelita Trevino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelita G. Trevino


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
05/31/1929 - 08/16/2019
My Golden Girl, my angel, Angelita "Helen" Gonzalez Trevino went to be with her Lord on August 16, 2019 at the wonderful age of 90. She was born in McAllen, Texas on May 31, 1929 to her parents, the late Roque and Anita Gonzalez. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister America, brothers Roque Jr., Richard and Robert. Angelita leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Eloise Cortez-Lara, son-in-law, Javier Lara, sisters Rosie, Gloria, Alicia and Annie, brothers Roy, Ramiro and Ruben along with many cousins and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, August 22 from 5PM to 9PM at Roy Akers Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 with a Rosary at 7PM. A Procession will depart on Friday, August 23 at 9:45AM and arrive at San Fernando Cathedral, 115 Main Plaza 78205 for a Celebration of Life Mass at 10AM. Burial to follow at conclusion of service.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
Download Now