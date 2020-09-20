Angelita V. Gonzalez, beloved Sister, Aunt and Friend, passed gently in her sleep to be with our Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Angie, as she was known, daughter of Luz Gonzalez and Jovita Velasco, never married nor had children outside of her beloved yorkies, Winston and Clementine, but there are multiple generations who knew her as a second mother.

Ever a Free Spirit with a ready laugh, Angie moved as life opened opportunities for her. She was a kind and generous soul and gave freely of what she had, particularly in her later years she gave of her time as a volunteer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in downtown San Antonio, Texas.

For many of her final years she lived in the Granada Homes in downtown as she truly loved the urban areas of San Antonio, having worked in and retired from the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collectors Office.

In her youth she was a graduate of Edgewood High School. Angie will be truly missed by family, friends and all those who had an opportunity to meet and love her.

She is survived by sisters, Janie G. Dillard (Henry), Porfiria G. Riojas, Anna Echeverri (Diego), her brothers, Joe Louis Gonzalez (Maria), Rafael Gonzalez and many, many nieces, nephews, great and grand nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to all the caregivers from Harbour Hospice, Alamo Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center and The Angelus Funeral Home for their loving care of Angie.

We thank all for understanding that due to the current health situation, our beloved Angie's final arrangements will be open only to family.

We invite you to share a memory or sign the online guestbook at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 202 N. St. Mary's St., San Antonio, Texas 78205.

We are grateful that she is at peace, resting in the heart of God.

Arrangements by: