Angie M. Estrada entered into eternal rest on January 15, 2020, celebrating her 61st birthday with our Lord in Heaven. She was born on January 15, 1959 to Inocencio and Angelita Morales.
Angie was a loving wife, great mother, and an amazing friend who was very independent and put everyone's needs first.
After graduating from Kennedy H.S. she worked as a librarian for many years and then as a medical assistant for 14 years. Angie drank coffee every morning to get her day started.
She had long beautiful hair and was only 5ft short but very strong and mighty. She enjoyed the company of her siblings and watching movies at home with family.
Angie is survived by her loving husband Victor Estrada; daughters Maricela, Valerie, Victoria; grandchildren Richard, Ronnie Jr., Jay, Nina, Ivette, Rosie, Bobby, Gianna, Lucianna; One Great-grandson Ronnie; 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Angie was wonderful, caring, and loving in her own special way. She will be missed and cherished by many.
Visitation will take place Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4pm until 9pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Services to conclude on Friday evening.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 23, 2020