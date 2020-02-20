|
Anita was born in Harlingen, Texas to Evangelo and Rafaela Damants. She grew up, went to school, worked, and lived in San Antonio, at one time, owning her own restaurant. Known by friends and family as family oriented, strong-willed, independent, hard-working and extremely generous. She loved God, family, her friends, all animals, her home, and enjoyed working in her yard. She supported a select group of charities helping children and animals.
Anita was pre-deceased by her parents; brothers Rudolfo Orta, Joe Diamante, and Nick Damants; sisters Magdalena Damants, Sophie D Valdez, and Martha D Gonzales; nephew Michael Valdez; and beloved pet Micki.
Anita is survived by sister Olga D Samudio; brother-in-law Joseph Gonzales; nieces Nelda Etheredge, Letty Samudio, Sandra Garcia (Leroy), Mary Martinez, Olivia Rodriguez, Alice Orta, Rachel Shea, Terry Ramirez (Tony),
and Rebecca Contreras; nephews Joe Gonzales, Evangelo Gonzales, Chris Gonzales (Andrea), and Rene Diamante; dear friends Mary Ann McGinnes and Alice Carrillo. Aunt Annie, as we lovingly referred to her, was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Memorial Mass: Our Lady of Grace – 223 E Summit; Noon, Friday, February 21, 2020.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2020