On Saturday afternoon of September 12, 2020, God selected one of his beautiful flowers to put on display. He said, I need a flower that can stand the storm and rain, a flower that is not afraid to call my name. I need a flower that is not seeking riches or fame, but a flower that will honor me and not be ashamed.

As God walked through the garden and inspected his flowers, he said, I need a flower full of energy, vigor and grace, with undaunted courage to face life's challenges and keep pace among teachers, psychometrists, realtors and others in her space. With this formula, God reached out to Anita Dansby Russell, and offered her his embrace. So Anita left behind her family and friends and became a part of the heavenly garden and claimed her space.

Anita graduated from Southwest Texas State University, now Texas State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Education, it was here that she was initiated into the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Then she earned a Master's Degree in Counseling and Guidance from Prairie View A & M University. She went on to work as a Business Education Instructor at St. Phillip's College.

Anita taught in the San Antonio Independent School District then became an educational diagnostician where she administered assessments to students. She became a licensed real estate salesperson in 1975 and later became a mortgage broker in

1994. After retiring from the school district, she became the Founder and President of Atlantic American Financial and Investment and Atlantic Financial Institute.

Anita was a member of the National Mortgage Bankers Association, the San Antonio Chapter of the Association of Professional Mortgage Women and the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents Thomas J. and Villa G. Dansby and her brother, Dr. Thomas Dansby. She is survived by her siblings and their spouses; Dr. Jacqueline O. Dansby, Dr. Gloria Dansby-Giles (Dr. Frank), Lowell C. Dansby (Linda) along with her nieces, nephews and other family members.

A visitation will be held from 1:00PM-2:00PM Friday, September 25, 2020 at MeadowLawn Funeral Home, 5611 E. Houston St. with the funeral service to begin at 2:00PM. Interment will follow at MeadowLawn Memorial Park.

To leave a note for the family please go to www.meadowlawn.net and select obituaries.