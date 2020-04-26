|
|
Anita G. Escamilla passed peacefully on April 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born to Felix and Lydia Gutierrez in Leming, Texas.
Anita always had a smile on her face; she loved everyone and was loved by all who knew her. Family and friends were important to her and loved hosting family gatherings for Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter. Anita was known for her fantastic apple pies and her love of gardening; she especially loved her Orchids.
She married Raul M. Escamilla in 1964 in a small picturesque church in Las Gallinas, Texas.
She worked at the Texas State Optical Lab in down town San Antonio until 1964 when she left to be with her husband at Chanute AFB in Illinois. After 4 years in the Air Force they returned to San Antonio. Anita then went to work for Dr. Lowry until her retirement in 2000.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Maria and Gloria Gutierrez, Olivia Sanchez.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years; children, Raul Eddie, Jeffrey Dean (Nancy), Denise Diane MaGee (Louis); granddaughters, Kimberly and Bellamy; siblings, Alice Sanborn, Olga Perez, Catarino and Emilio Gutierrez.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020