ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
Anita Kipp
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
The Angelus Chapel
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
The Angelus Chapel
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Schertz, TX
Anita G. Kipp


Anita G. Kipp Obituary
July 14, 1942 - February 11, 2019
Anita G. Kipp, 76, met her savior Jesus Christ in heaven on Monday, February 11, 2019. She enjoyed music and dancing. She loved to cook so much, she made it her career.

She was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 14, 1942, and preceded in death by her parents, Julia and Estanislado Godoy Sr., sister, Juanita Godoy, and brother, Emilio Godoy. Survivors: daughters, Carol Piñeda (Roland), Cindy Perez (Andrew), and son, Ronald Kipp Jr.; brothers, John Godoy (Amelia), Stanley Godoy Jr. (Lupe), Amador Godoy, Armando Godoy (Gloria), Albert Godoy (Sylvia); sisters Carmen Blankenship, Lupe Wirtz (Tom), and Patricia Marquez (David), numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

The family offers its sincere gratitude to the amazing staffs of Sarah Roberts French Home and New Century Hospice.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Schertz, Texas. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019
