Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
8:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Salinas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita G. Salinas


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita G. Salinas Obituary

Anita G. Salinas was called home to the Lord on October 23, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born February 6, 1937, in Millett, Texas, to the late Margarito and Juanita Gutierrez. Anita enjoyed life with her family. Her passions were cooking, dancing, singing Tejano music, Dr. Pepper, the Cowboys and Spurs. She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio M. Salinas; children, Antonio Jr. (Amanda P.), Diane S. Espinoza (Enrique B.) and Reynaldo Salinas Sr. (Elizabeth); 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dominga Perez; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A procession will depart the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, for a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now