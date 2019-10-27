|
Anita G. Salinas was called home to the Lord on October 23, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born February 6, 1937, in Millett, Texas, to the late Margarito and Juanita Gutierrez. Anita enjoyed life with her family. Her passions were cooking, dancing, singing Tejano music, Dr. Pepper, the Cowboys and Spurs. She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio M. Salinas; children, Antonio Jr. (Amanda P.), Diane S. Espinoza (Enrique B.) and Reynaldo Salinas Sr. (Elizabeth); 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dominga Perez; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A procession will depart the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, for a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019