October 8, 1948 - April 13, 2019
Anita G. Estrada born on October 8, 1948; went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019 at the age of 70. She is preceded by; parents Isaac and Mary Garza and brother Isaac Jr. Survivors include her beloved husband Rodolfo G. Estrada, loving children Sandra Ortiz (Victor), David Tafolla and Sylvia A. Tafolla, siblings Irene, Mary, Alice and Sylvia, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019