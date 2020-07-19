1/1
Anita L. Leyva
Anita L. Leyva, 85, born Dec. 26, 1934, was called to heaven July 10th.

She was preceded in death by her husband Miguel; her parents; daughter Margaret; seven siblings. A San Antonio native, graduate of Lanier H.S., 1953. She worked at her parents business, Blue Bird Cleaners, there she met her handsome husband Miguel. Married in 1954, had 3 daughters, Isabel, Margaret(Isaac) and Annie(Mike). 10 Grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-granddaughters. In 1969, they moved to the Southside where they opened and ran the A&M Cleaners for 30yrs. Anita was a strong, loving and beautiful person. An 18-year breast cancer survivor. The oldest of 12 children. Survived by her siblings Gloria, Rosie, Rachel and Mario; daughters Isabel, Annie; son in laws Mike Valdez and Isaac Rios; 4 sister in laws. She enjoyed going on trips, reading, watching old movies, listening to music, playing bingo, and being surrounded by family and friends. Anita was the foundation of her family and will be dearly missed by all.

Visitation July 24th at Mission Park South, 5-7pm. Rosary Outdoor televised at 7pm.

Funeral Services will be July 25th, 10am at St. James Catholic Church, interment to follow.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
