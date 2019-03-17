|
|
August 11, 1953 - March 13, 2019
Anita Perez Gonzales, born on August 11, 1953 was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 65. She is reunited in Heaven with her mother, Anita Rosas; brother, Raymond Perez and nephew, Albert Perez. Anita is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband of 46 years, Henry D. Gonzales; children, Yvonne Zamora (Jose Raul), Henry Gonzales (Priscilla), Gloria Jean Gonzales, Matilda G. Daniel (Danny Montes), Lynette Gonzales (Miguel) and Rodney Joe Gonzales (Ofelia Calderon); siblings, Albert Perez (Debbie) and Angie Centeno (Juan); In-law, Levi G. Daniel; 13 gran dchildren, 1 great-grandson as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 3pm until 9pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 8:15am for a 9:00am Mass at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019