Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
Anita Torres
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita R. Torres

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anita R. Torres Obituary
March 31, 2019
Mrs. Anita R. Torres age 80 of San Antonio passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Mrs. Torres was preceded in death by her siblings: Maria Sauseda, Leo Rangel, Alberto Rangel, Antonio Rangel, Juan Rangel and Filiberto Rangel.

She is survived by her husband, Jose Luis Torres; children: Annette R. Torres and Jose Luis R. Torres (Lori); brother, Jesus M. Rangel; grandchildren: Isabella Torres and Sebastian B. Torres; numerous nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin Thursday, April 4th at 5:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M.

Visitation will begin again on Friday, April 5th at 9:30 A.M. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd., with a Funeral Mass to be offered at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No.2.

Condolences may be sent to the Torres family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now