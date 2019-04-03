|
March 31, 2019
Mrs. Anita R. Torres age 80 of San Antonio passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Mrs. Torres was preceded in death by her siblings: Maria Sauseda, Leo Rangel, Alberto Rangel, Antonio Rangel, Juan Rangel and Filiberto Rangel.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Luis Torres; children: Annette R. Torres and Jose Luis R. Torres (Lori); brother, Jesus M. Rangel; grandchildren: Isabella Torres and Sebastian B. Torres; numerous nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin Thursday, April 4th at 5:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M.
Visitation will begin again on Friday, April 5th at 9:30 A.M. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd., with a Funeral Mass to be offered at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No.2.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2019