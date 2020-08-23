Ann Adams, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother danced into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 16, 2020 at the age of 76. Ann was born on February 17, 1944 to Henry and Mary Morkovsky (Kucera) and married her husband of over 56 years, Lawrence Gerald Adams on January 18, 1964.

Annie was a Mother to many and Grandmother to all. She was the consummate hostess. Any person could stop at her house at any time of any day and if she was there you were welcomed with a cold drink and never went away hungry. Annie had a passion for gardening that started when her children were young. She spent many years and long hours working in her gardens learning to work with nature. She could grow anything, and she expressed her love for people by sharing the incredible bounty of her labors, feeding her family, neighbors, friends with enough left over for the food banks. She made the best dill pickles ever, no contest, no arguments. She loved wildflowers. Where others would see an overgrown yard, she saw the beginning of the yearly colorful display of God's beautiful weeds. Annie loved roses and grew them in bright cheerful colors and with beautiful, strong scents, always giving them away to anyone who needed cheering up. She shared her love and respect for nature with her children and grandchildren, continually teaching them, on camping trips, while working in the garden, tending her chickens or enjoying a cold glass of tea under a shade tree on a hot day. The community of St. Jeromes Catholic Church was very dear to her heart. A registered member for 44 years, she taught CCD, RCIA for 20 years, sang in the choir, participated in church picnics and Bible studies. She was well educated in her faith and always excited to share her knowledge with anyone having questions or curiosity. She brought many souls to The Church.

Annie is preceded in death by her parents; son, Lawrence Adams, daughter, Rebecca Adams; sisters, Rose Hauger, Theresa Arburn and Katherine Morkovsky.

Annie is survived by her husband, Gerald Adams; son, Dale Adams (Stephanie), daughters, Christine Scott (Andy) and Joy Halbardier (Dale); grandchildren, Abigail, Louis, Madeleine, Lawrence, Jacob and Grace; brothers, Henry, John and Paul Morkovsky and sisters, Sr. Mary Christine Morkovsky, Helen Cyr and Agnes Raz.

A vigil will take place at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Jerome's Catholic Church.

Father Carl Maurer will officiate the Mass with interment immediately following at St. Jerome's Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you send a donation to one of these charities that were important to her, in memory of Ann Frances Adams:

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Texas Council https://svdpsa.org/donate

Seton Home https://setonhomesa.org/

The online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.