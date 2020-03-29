San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
ANN BERTHOLD MRIZEK


1947 - 2020
ANN BERTHOLD MRIZEK Obituary

Ann Berthold Mrizek, age 72, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born in Winchester, KY on August 18, 1947 to Russell Charles and Hazel Gaines Berthold. Ann was a member of Alamo Heights United Methodist Church and a longtime educator as an elementary school teacher. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Becky; and her beloved husband, David Mrizek. Ann is survived by her children: Emily and husband, Isaac; Kellie and husband, Tony, Kristie, Nisa and husband, Bryce, and Michael and wife, Caroline; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Thomas, Grace, Chase, João, Marcella, and Wolfe; and her cousin, Martha Nance.

Services are pending until further notice.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: Alamo Colleges Foundation-David Mrizek Memorial Fund, c/o Alamo Colleges Foundation, 1819 N. Main Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212-3941 or Alamo Heights United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, 825 E. Basse Road, San Antonio, TX 78209.

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
