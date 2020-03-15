|
|
Ann Brogren Schulze began her earthly journey on May 16, 1921. She completed her journey on February 26, 2020. She was the daughter of Simon Walter and Agnes Malmberg Brogren. They and her husband, Wesley Schulze and her only sibling, Frances Kennon, preceded her in death. She was a most loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her two children, Janet Barger and John Schulze (Dr. Leah Larson); three grandchildren, Jennifer (Harold) Williams, Evan Larson-Schulze, and Jonathan Barger; great-grandson West Williams; and the many loving friends blessed by her beautiful smile, positive attitude, and abiding faith.
She was a brilliant student, valedictorian of her high school senior class, and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa as a junior at the University of Texas. She married the Rev. Wesley N. Schulze on September 1, 1943, and remained a blessing to his Methodist ministry throughout more than 40 years. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2013.
Ann had a fruitful career and found fulfillment as a public school teacher for 26 years, the last 10 of which as a Reading Specialist at Kreuger Middle School in the NEISD. She remained active in retirement, helping organize the new North Shore United Methodist Church at Canyon Lake and created and directed the popular Readers Theater at Morningside Meadows Retirement Community. Ann was also active in the congregations her pastor husband served, including participation in Sunday school, United Methodist Women, and Vacation Church School. She also worked on twelve Volunteers in Mission projects from Alaska to Brazil and Missouri to Mexico, volunteered with Kairos Prison Ministry, and took part in a Walk to Emmaus.
Ann and Wes were avid travelers, visiting areas all around the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, as well as China, Russia, Peru, the Bahamas, Costa Rica, and much of Europe.
Memorial donations may be made to Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, the San Antonio Food Bank, or the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Services are pending.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020