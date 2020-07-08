Sister Ann Carmel Maggio, CDP, entered eternal life on July 4, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born on July 14, 1925 in Natchitoches, Louisiana to Samuel Charles and Carmelite Marie Maggio.

Prior to entering the convent, she earned a Bachelor of Science from Northwestern University, in Natchitoches, Louisiana. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1948.

Sister Ann Carmel taught math and science for a total of eleven years in Texas and Oklahoma. She later became certified in Biomedical Technology at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

She worked in Wilson County Memorial Hospital in Floresville, Texas, St. Ann Hospital in Abilene, Texas, University of Oklahoma Medical Hospital in Norman, Oklahoma and Nix Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

All services will take place in Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent July 8th and 9th. Safety precautions will be observed, call 210-587-1152 for more details.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.