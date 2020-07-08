1/1
SR. ANN CARMEL MAGGIO CDP
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sister Ann Carmel Maggio, CDP, entered eternal life on July 4, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born on July 14, 1925 in Natchitoches, Louisiana to Samuel Charles and Carmelite Marie Maggio.

Prior to entering the convent, she earned a Bachelor of Science from Northwestern University, in Natchitoches, Louisiana. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1948.

Sister Ann Carmel taught math and science for a total of eleven years in Texas and Oklahoma. She later became certified in Biomedical Technology at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

She worked in Wilson County Memorial Hospital in Floresville, Texas, St. Ann Hospital in Abilene, Texas, University of Oklahoma Medical Hospital in Norman, Oklahoma and Nix Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

All services will take place in Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent July 8th and 9th. Safety precautions will be observed, call 210-587-1152 for more details.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved