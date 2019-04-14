|
July 29, 1933 - April 10, 2019
Ann Elizabeth Cotugno, 85, of Helotes, TX, entered eternal rest on April 10, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, TX on July 29, 1933 to Harry and Emma Moore.
Ann was the heart of her family who she loved immensely. She always made sure that everyone was taken care of and knew they were loved. Ann loved to bake, cook, sew, and work in her big beautiful yard; but most of all she loved to go dancing and take trips to the casinos with Nick, her husband of 64 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents and 1 daughter, Kathy, and leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband, Nick Cotugno; sisters Lorain and Harriet; surviving children: Marie, Debbie, Mike, and Michelle; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.The family will receive guests at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes, TX on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM Mass. Interment will follow in San Jose Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019