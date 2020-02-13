|
|
Beloved wife and mother, Ann Elizabeth Hall completed her journey on this Earth and joined Jesus her Lord and Savior in Eternity. Ann was born February 28, 1935 in Camden, Arkansas to Johnnie and Marie (Brown) Toney. She spent her youth in Camden and moved to San Antonio in 1962.
Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Overman; parents, Johnnie and Marie Toney; brothers, Edward and B.H. Toney and sister, Nettie Gibson. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Floyd Hall; son, Tony Overman with wife Dawn; grandchildren, Ashley Rogers with husband Taylor, Chad Overman with wife Celina, and Chris Overman with wife Amanda; step-daughter, Pam Lee with husband Dennis; grandchildren, Brent Lee with wife Misty, Kandice and Brook Lee; great grandchildren, Abigael, Nate and Esther Rogers, Dylan, Elisa and Hannah Overman, Adeline and Julianna Overman, and McKenzie and Dylan Lee; and brother, Doyle Toney.
Visitation will be held from 5:00PM-7:00PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Schertz Funeral Home.
Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Universal City. Interment will be at Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 13, 2020