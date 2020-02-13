Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Universal City
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Elizabeth Hall


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Elizabeth Hall Obituary

Beloved wife and mother, Ann Elizabeth Hall completed her journey on this Earth and joined Jesus her Lord and Savior in Eternity. Ann was born February 28, 1935 in Camden, Arkansas to Johnnie and Marie (Brown) Toney. She spent her youth in Camden and moved to San Antonio in 1962.

Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Overman; parents, Johnnie and Marie Toney; brothers, Edward and B.H. Toney and sister, Nettie Gibson. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Floyd Hall; son, Tony Overman with wife Dawn; grandchildren, Ashley Rogers with husband Taylor, Chad Overman with wife Celina, and Chris Overman with wife Amanda; step-daughter, Pam Lee with husband Dennis; grandchildren, Brent Lee with wife Misty, Kandice and Brook Lee; great grandchildren, Abigael, Nate and Esther Rogers, Dylan, Elisa and Hannah Overman, Adeline and Julianna Overman, and McKenzie and Dylan Lee; and brother, Doyle Toney.

Visitation will be held from 5:00PM-7:00PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Schertz Funeral Home.

Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Universal City. Interment will be at Hill Country Memorial Gardens.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -