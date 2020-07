Ann Gray was born in Mayo, SC on March 17, 1938 and went home to be with God on July 13, 2020.

She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister. She will forever be missed.

Chapel services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Please view the entire obituary online at www.missionparks.com.