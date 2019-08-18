|
August 20, 1935 - August 14, 2019
Ann Hubbard Gaddis peacefully passed away at her home in San Antonio, Texas on August 14th, 2019.
She was born August 20, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas, the first daughter of Iris Virginia Francis and James Harold Hubbard.
Ann was graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in May of 1953 after which she attended the University of Texas at Austin where she was graduated with a Bachelors of Science Degree in January 1957. She pledged the Chi Omega sorority and was initiated in January 1954.
Ann worked in San Angelo, Texas for the San Angelo Standard - Times until her marriage to John Marshall Gaddis Jr. in December 1957. She also worked for the San Antonio Light newspaper from October 1957 until October 1959 and was Director of Public Relations for the Baptist Hospital System from October 1959 until November 1960.
Ann received a Master of Arts degree in History from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, in August 1981.
She was a member of the Junior League of San Antonio, the Chi Omega Alumni Association and The Spanish Club.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents and brother. She is survived by her companion of 29 years, Leonard Gene Nelson, former husband John Marshall Gaddis, her sister, Iris Francis Hubbard Mol, her two daughters, Laura Burleson Gaddis and Paula Weir Gaddis Pulley, brother in law Col. Hendrich D. Mol, sons in law Javier Fernandez de Lucas and Brent Hayden Pulley and nephews Peter McCall Keating III, John Marshall Keating, Col. Mark Hendrich Mol, John Charles Mol and neice Paula Gaddis Keating.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21st, at St. David´s Episcopal Church, 1300 Wiltshire Ave., San Antonio, Texas. Following the service, a reception will be held at the church.
Private interment will be in the Hancock Cemetery in Austin, Texas, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019