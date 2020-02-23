Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111

Ann Marie Chinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie Chinn Obituary

Ann Marie Chinn passed away on February 14, 2020. She was born August 10, 1943 in Wallingford, CT to Russell and Marie (Burns) Shortell. She joins her parents, brother David, and husband Alvin in eternal rest.

Ann is survived by her three children, John (Sherry) Chinn of Fort Mills, SC, Gary (Molly) Chinn of State College, PA, and Mark (Elena) Chinn of Rockwall, TX; and her seven grandchildren Conor, Alex, Adam, Andrew, Ella, Joshua and Silas.

During her time as a teacher for the Department of Defense in the Philippines, Ann met and married Alvin Chinn on May 23, 1970. As a military wife, Ann taught elementary school around the world. She was a voracious reader and will be remembered for her snappy wit.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27 from 5:00 – 8:00pm with a Prayer Service at 6:30pm at Sunset NW Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 9:30 am on Friday, February 28 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in shelter #3.

To share a memory, please visit www.SunsetNWFuneralHome.com

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ann to the American Diabetes Association.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -