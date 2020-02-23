|
Ann Marie Chinn passed away on February 14, 2020. She was born August 10, 1943 in Wallingford, CT to Russell and Marie (Burns) Shortell. She joins her parents, brother David, and husband Alvin in eternal rest.
Ann is survived by her three children, John (Sherry) Chinn of Fort Mills, SC, Gary (Molly) Chinn of State College, PA, and Mark (Elena) Chinn of Rockwall, TX; and her seven grandchildren Conor, Alex, Adam, Andrew, Ella, Joshua and Silas.
During her time as a teacher for the Department of Defense in the Philippines, Ann met and married Alvin Chinn on May 23, 1970. As a military wife, Ann taught elementary school around the world. She was a voracious reader and will be remembered for her snappy wit.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27 from 5:00 – 8:00pm with a Prayer Service at 6:30pm at Sunset NW Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 9:30 am on Friday, February 28 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in shelter #3.
To share a memory, please visit www.SunsetNWFuneralHome.com
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ann to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020