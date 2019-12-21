|
|
Ann Marie Lindeman McMurphy, Age 92, of Madison, MS, passed away on December 18, 2019.
Ann was born June 30, 1927 in San Antonio, TX, daughter of the late Martin Lindeman and Tynie Kinney Lindeman of San Antonio TX, and later Jackson, MS. Ann graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio and Trinity University in San Antonio. Ann graduated from Trinity with an education degree and began working as an elementary school teacher in Lubbock, El Paso, and later San Antonio. Ann was teaching in San Antonio when she met her future husband, Horace McMurphy, while he was serving in the US Air Force in San Antonio during the Korean War. In 1956 they moved to Madison, MS, where she became a homemaker and a long time avid tennis player in various ladies' leagues in northeast Jackson.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and adopted son, Michael Wayne McMurphy. Survivors include her husband Horace of Madison; her son LTC James Martin McMurphy, USA, Ret, and his wife Kay of Elgin, South Carolina; and grandchildren Adriana and Emily, also of Elgin, SC.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 21, 2019