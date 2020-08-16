On Thursday, July 9, 2020 Ann Marie Rau passed away peacefully at the age of 90 in Temple, Texas. Ann was born on April 27, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Helen vonBorries Moulder and Thomas Ryan Moulder. Ann was predeceased by her two siblings, Joan Marie McMurray of Indianapolis, Indiana and Thomas Joseph Moulder of San Antonio. Ann lived several places in the Midwest until her family settled in San Antonio. She attended high school and college at the College and Academy of the Incarnate Word until the nuns kicked her out - it's true. In 1953 Ann married Cipriano Felix Guerra, deceased, and they had five children who survive her: Dr. Michael Guerra and wife Penny of Kerrville, Anita Guerra and wife Chris Sedonic of Temple, Laura Coffey of San Antonio, Celeste Thornton of Karnes City, and Mary Guerra of Austin. Ann was the consummate 'military wife' and took full advantage of Cipriano's duty stations, taking the children to every museum and historical site within a day's drive. Later in life Ann married Bill Rau, who also pre-deceased her. She spent 14 happy years traveling the world with him and perfecting the accurate aim of a shotgun. She even provided a very fresh turkey for Thanksgiving one year. Grand Ann adored, and was adored back by her seven surviving grandchildren, all of whom she taught to never come to the card table without money. She was a great-grandmother to five little ones who each possess a bit of her spirit. She had numerous beloved nieces and nephews who fondly refer to her as St. Ann. A vibrant soul, Ann enjoyed her many friends, often at the card table playing bridge, mah jong, or poker, and always sipping champagne. Ann was quick to laugh, quick to smile and she made room at her table for everyone who crossed her path. To quote a youthful admirer, "She was a beautiful juxtaposition of unorthodox grace, simple kindness, and a wit to flay any subject" and we will miss her dearly. A memorial mass will take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 102 Lorenz Road, San Antonio, Texas 78209. You may watch a livestreaming of her services from the link within her obituary page at www.porterloring.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House, Inc. 3623 George Beach Road, Ft. Sam Houston, Texas 78234-5000.
www.porterloring.com
