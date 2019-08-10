|
|
December 25, 1935 - July 31, 2019
Ann P. Fryburger was born on December 25, 1935 in El Paso, Texas but grew up in Fort Worth, Texas. She attended Randolph Macon College in Lynchburg, Virginia and received her Masters in Psychology from Texas Christian University before moving to San Antonio in 1960. She taught school at San Antonio Community College and later married L. Bruce Fryburger. She taught at Loma Park Elementary for many years and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church for 57 years. Ann was a loyal SPURS and Silver Stars fan and was also a member of the Friendship Force. She died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She is survived by her two sons and their families: Kent, his wife Kathy and their three children; Craig and his wife Heidi along with their seven children. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Monday, August 12 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to First Presbyterian Church in Ann's memory.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 10, 2019