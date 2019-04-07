Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Benedict's Catholic Church
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Benedict's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Benedict's Catholic Church
Ann Sitka Ondrusek


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Sitka Ondrusek Obituary
May 25, 1923 - April 3, 2019
Ann Ondrusek passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born May 25, 1923 to Joseph Sitka and Clara Munsch Sitka in Hallettsville, Texas. Ann was a devout Catholic and was devoted to the Blessed Mother.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, William Ondrusek, her parents, one sister and four brothers.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Linda) Ondrusek, Jean Hubbert, Patricia (Dave) McCoy and Sharon (William) McKeag; two sisters, Henrietta Hybner and Alice Janak; her grand children, Jason (Beth) Hubbert, Kyle Hubbert, Kimberly (Charles) Ogden, Ross (Jenna) Ondrusek, Chris McCoy, Katie (Matt) Fulton and Jennifer (Bryon) Mein; as well as eleven great-grand children.
A Visitation will be held from 10:30 - 11:15am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with Rosary at 11:15am and Funeral Mass celebrated at 12:00pm at St. Benedict's Catholic Church with interment at St. Jerome Cemetery.
Our heartfelt gratitude to Ann's caregivers at Golden Oaks Assisted Living and the staff of Kindred Hospice. Donations may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Disease Research.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
