November 14, 1933 - March 19, 2019
Ann Warner Larson was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 85 in her home in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born Ann Marie Warner on November 14, 1933 in Greenwood, Wisconsin to Donald and Lillian Warner.
She attended Greenwood High School where she was a cheerleader and played in the marching band. She won Wisconsin State Championships on the Snare Drum. She remained lifelong friends with Janet Claire (Tiny) VanGorden and Geraldine (Switchie) Syth.
She married Lt. Col. Thomas P. Larson in 1956 and moved with him to many locations during his Air Force career, earning her Registered Nurse license while raising her 4 children. She loved her family immensely.
She worked in pediatric nursing at Bexar County Hospital and Wilford Hall for many years and loved caring for her patients.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Duce Telford; her brothers Kenneth and Dick Warner; and the love of her life, her husband, Thomas Larson.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lynn and Doug Barron, their children and grandchildren Beth and Mason Moore and Tucker, Hattie and Hazel Moore, Rebecca and Josh Reed and Vivienne, Benjamin and Ellie Reed; her daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Tom Cucolo and their children Ann &
Clara and Allison Cucolo; her daughter Jenifer Larson and son Lief Larson.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the physicians that took such good care of her, especially Dr. Bruce Brockway.
There will be a celebration of her life Friday, March 22nd at House of Prayer Lutheran Church at 10226 Ironside Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230 at 10:30am, with internment in the columbarium at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2019