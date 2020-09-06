Anna Delia De Leon passed away on August 15, 2020. Born on March 23, 1951, she is preceded in death by her parents, Bruno and Isabel; son, Israel; and siblings, Cristobal and Linda. Anna is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Elizabeth, Leticia, Cynthia, David and Nemiiah; 22 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings; and extended family and friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 9 PM, with a Rosary at 7 PM, limited to 50 people at Trevino Funeral Home – 226 Cupples 78237.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, Mass

will begin at 10 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe – 1321 El Paso 78207 – with Burial to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III – 1735 Cupples 78226.