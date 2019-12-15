San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Army Residence Community Chapel
7400 Crestway Dr.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Anna Elizabeth Ballard "Sissy" Moore


1937 - 2019
Anna Elizabeth Ballard "Sissy" Moore Obituary

Anna Elizabeth Ballard "Sissy" Moore, age 82, was called home on Friday, December 6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas after a brief illness. She was born in Augusta, Georgia on May 24, 1937 to Robert Marion Ballard, Sr. and Lena Lucile Scott Ballard. In 1957 she met and then married (1958) the man who became her loving husband for the next 61 ¾ years, MG William L. Moore Jr. MD (Ret.). She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Dixie Ballard Morton and granddaughter, Lena Kari Voelkel. Sissy is survived by her husband; sons, William L. Moore III and Christopher Allen Moore; daughter, Mary Beth Moore Voelkel; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; in addition, brothers, Robert M. Ballard Jr. and Jack E. Ballard; sisters, Helen Ballard Portman and Judy Ballard Dempsey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends. She graduated with an R. N. from Barret School of Nursing in Augusta Georgia in 1958. Her nursing career was short-lived as she became a devoted wife and mother. In addition to the honorable role as wife and mother Sissy spent a lifetime developing her talent as an artist studying under Lala Mulherin-Streett and a brief tenure at the McNay institute. In her 82 years she also worked as a waitress, a crisis-line telephone counselor, a neo-natal nurse, and a church secretary in addition to offering her nursing skills and services to the Red Cross, blood mobiles, and assisting with immunizations during epidemics.

There will be a memorial ceremony at the Army Residence Community where family will receive friends from 1pm to 3 pm on December 19, 2019 and at a date to be determined a memorial ceremony and interment at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta, Georgia.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
