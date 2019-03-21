|
June 30, 1941 - March 18, 2019
Anna Elizabeth Eggen Wynne of San Antonio, 77, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Born in Buda, June 30, 1941, she was a daughter of Houston B. and Leora Horger Eggen, who preceded her in death. Anna graduated Hondo High School in 1959. She earned a Master's Degree from Our Lady of the Lake University and, after teaching over 30 years, she retired as librarian at Harlandale High School. She enjoyed researching and writing about her family history.
Survivors include her son, Patrick Wynne of Los Angeles CA; daughter, Lisa Wynne of Euless; sister, Karen (Ray "Butch") Reus; niece, Tracey Arredondo; nephew, Todd Reus, all of San Antonio; three great-nephews and a great-niece.
Visitation: Saturday, Mar. 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Guinn-Horger Funeral Home Chapel, 2006 Ave. M, Hondo TX 78861. Funeral service: 1 p.m., followed by interment at Hondo Cemetery. Memorials: a .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 21, 2019