Guinn-Horger Funeral Home
2006 Avenue M
Hondo, TX 78861
(830) 426-2224
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Guinn-Horger Funeral Home
2006 Avenue M
Hondo, TX 78861
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Guinn-Horger Funeral Home
2006 Avenue M
Hondo, TX 78861
Anna Elizabeth Eggen Wynne


1941 - 2019
Anna Elizabeth Eggen Wynne Obituary
June 30, 1941 - March 18, 2019
Anna Elizabeth Eggen Wynne of San Antonio, 77, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Born in Buda, June 30, 1941, she was a daughter of Houston B. and Leora Horger Eggen, who preceded her in death. Anna graduated Hondo High School in 1959. She earned a Master's Degree from Our Lady of the Lake University and, after teaching over 30 years, she retired as librarian at Harlandale High School. She enjoyed researching and writing about her family history.
Survivors include her son, Patrick Wynne of Los Angeles CA; daughter, Lisa Wynne of Euless; sister, Karen (Ray "Butch") Reus; niece, Tracey Arredondo; nephew, Todd Reus, all of San Antonio; three great-nephews and a great-niece.
Visitation: Saturday, Mar. 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Guinn-Horger Funeral Home Chapel, 2006 Ave. M, Hondo TX 78861. Funeral service: 1 p.m., followed by interment at Hondo Cemetery. Memorials: a .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 21, 2019
