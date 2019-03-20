December 4, 1934 - March 8, 2019

Anna R. Jones Baber went peacefully from this earth on Friday, March 8, 2019. Ann was born on December 4, 1934 in Lexington, KY to Stanley Jones and Geneva Reed Jones. She lived in Lexington until she married Carl B. Baber on November 20, 1955. Carl was in the United States Air Force and he and Ann lived in Florida and England until he was stationed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX in 1961. Ann and Carl loved San Antonio and he retired from the Air Force in 1972 and they considered San Antonio to be their home.



Ann was a devoted homemaker and dedicated her life to the needs of her family, ensuring they were well taken care of. She raised one son, Carl David Baber and assisted him with the raising of his two sons. This kept her very active in the activities of the grandsons, especially their activities with baseball. She was a regular in the stands for their baseball games beginning with Little League all the way up through their graduation from high school. She was a referred to as "Grandma" by all the children and their parents of the various sports teams the grandsons played on, as well as most other friends.



Ann was proceeded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by one sister, Betty Patterson, of Lexington, KY; her son, Carl D. Baber of San Antonio, TX; one granddaughter, Lauren Erdelt, husband Erik, of Wharton, TX; two grandsons, Brandon Baber and David Baber, of San Antonio, TX; and two great granddaughters, Adelyn Erdelt and Layna Erdelt. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North.



A graveside service will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., where she will be placed to rest with her husband of 49 years.



You are invited to sign

the guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary