|
|
November 17, 1917 - April 29, 2019
Anna Lee Wood was born to Lena Webb on November 17, 1917, in Boerne, Texas.
She quietly passed away on April 29, 2019. Anna graduated in 1934 from Hondo High School. She married Clinton C. Wood in 1935, and in 1939, began working for the U.S. Marshal's Service. After her retirement in 1974, she served as a dedicated Bluebird Volunteer at the Methodist Hospital for 19 years.
After retiring from volunteer work, she moved into the Morningside Meadows Retirement community. She resided there until her death.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lena, and her husband, Clinton. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Dallas Johnson, her son and daughter-in-law, Clinton Mack and Donna Wood, grandson Damon Wood, his wife Dawn, and grandson David Wood. She had six great-grand children, numerous nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends.
A memorial service will be held in San Antonio on Thursday, May 30th, at 2:30pm in the Kaulbach Chapel at the corner of St. Cloud and Babcock Roads.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Morningside Ministries at www.mmliving.org/giving or by calling 210-734-1050.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019