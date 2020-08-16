1/1
ANNA LORENE SOBRINO
1925 - 2020
Anna Lorene Sobrino, 94, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on August 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, son Eugene Jr, and daughter Polly. Survivors are her daughter Dottie (Jeff), granddaughters Alexandra and Shannon, grandsons Nicholaus and Christopher, and many great grandchildren. Eugene & Anna married on November 15, 1952 in San Antonio. Anna volunteered often at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and School. She was a member of the Altar Society and sewed thousands of baptismal bibs for newborns. She helped at St. PJ's children's home where she was awarded the status of Guardian Angel, as well as contributed to Elf Louise. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend. Family was her absolute joy in life. Everyone who knew her appreciated her unending selflessness and compassion. She left a positive impact on countless lives. She will be missed greatly. She left the world a better and more loving place. She has joined the rest of her departed family in eternal life. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM on August 19, 2020 at Porter Loring North.

ROSARY WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19, 2020 7:00 P.M. PORTER LORING NORTH

MASS THURSDAY, AUGUST 20, 2020 10:00 A.M. HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH




Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
AUG
19
Rosary
07:00 - 07:30 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
Aunt Anna , you were truly a Lady without question, I will always have such fond memories of you and Uncle Gene and of course Gee-Gee Rest in Heaven, enjoy seeing your Loved ones again...
Peggy Minca
Family
