Anna Lorene Sobrino, 94, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on August 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, son Eugene Jr, and daughter Polly. Survivors are her daughter Dottie (Jeff), granddaughters Alexandra and Shannon, grandsons Nicholaus and Christopher, and many great grandchildren. Eugene & Anna married on November 15, 1952 in San Antonio. Anna volunteered often at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and School. She was a member of the Altar Society and sewed thousands of baptismal bibs for newborns. She helped at St. PJ's children's home where she was awarded the status of Guardian Angel, as well as contributed to Elf Louise. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend. Family was her absolute joy in life. Everyone who knew her appreciated her unending selflessness and compassion. She left a positive impact on countless lives. She will be missed greatly. She left the world a better and more loving place. She has joined the rest of her departed family in eternal life. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM on August 19, 2020 at Porter Loring North.

ROSARY WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19, 2020 7:00 P.M. PORTER LORING NORTH

MASS THURSDAY, AUGUST 20, 2020 10:00 A.M. HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH