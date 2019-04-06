|
August 26, 1922 - March 31, 2019
Anna Mae Chesher was born on August 26, 1922 and went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2019 at the age of 96. She loved to dance, was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the lake. Anna is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack Walton Chesher, daughter Nancy Mae Vollmar, and granddaughters Christine Rene Avery and Cindy Chesher along with her parents and four brothers and a sister. Survivors include her stepson Jackie Chesher, grandchildren, Marliese & Jim Stripling, Keatha & Shannon Brown, Lisa Kutas and Shawn Gutierrez, great-grandchildren Clayton Bird, Dalton Stripling, Zachary Brown, Jeremy Brown, Emily Stripling, Anne Marie Wood, Katherine Gutierrez, Blake Kutas, Brandon Kutas, Jessica and Nicole Chesher along with many other nieces/nephews and grandchildren. She had a contagious laugh, a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed by family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 6, 2019