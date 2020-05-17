ANNA MAE DOROTHY RIHN HITZFELDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Mae Dorothy Rihn Hitzfelder, age 93 of La Coste, entered eternal life on May 9, 2020. She was born Oct. 7, 1926 in Castroville to Bernard Jacob "Dick" Rihn and Mary Anna Hutzler Rihn. Survived by: son, Rodney (Jennifer) Hitzfelder; grandchildren, Veronica (Michael) Berger, Karla (Scott) Wright, Andrew Hitzfelder and Lauren Hitzfelder; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Catherine "Kotsy" Tschirhart, Eva Ruffin, Barbara (Robert) Hargroder; in-laws, Vernor Bippert, Florence Becker, Lillian Graff, Mary "Mac" (Wilton) Schott and Joyce Rihn. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Leo Hitzfelder; brothers, Anthony, Denis and Jerome (Helen) Rihn; sisters, Marcella Rihn, Inez (O.B.) Harless, Josephine (Melvin) Blume, Adelyn Bippert and Madelyn (Clayton) Murphy; in-laws, Lynroe Tschirhart, Julia (Oscar) Tschirhart, Ella (Edward) Bohl, Amelia (Alexander) Hutzler, Ferdinand Becker and Joe Graff.Visitation: May 17th from 4 - 6 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home with the Holy Rosary live streamed at 7 pm https://www.facebook.com/tondreguinn/ . Mass of the Resurrection: May 20th at 10 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Interment at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Cemetery.Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. www.tondre-guinn.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
Send Flowers
MAY
17
Rosary
07:00 PM
https://www.facebook.com/tondreguinn/
Send Flowers
MAY
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
(830) 931-2221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved