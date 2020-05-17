Anna Mae Dorothy Rihn Hitzfelder, age 93 of La Coste, entered eternal life on May 9, 2020. She was born Oct. 7, 1926 in Castroville to Bernard Jacob "Dick" Rihn and Mary Anna Hutzler Rihn. Survived by: son, Rodney (Jennifer) Hitzfelder; grandchildren, Veronica (Michael) Berger, Karla (Scott) Wright, Andrew Hitzfelder and Lauren Hitzfelder; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Catherine "Kotsy" Tschirhart, Eva Ruffin, Barbara (Robert) Hargroder; in-laws, Vernor Bippert, Florence Becker, Lillian Graff, Mary "Mac" (Wilton) Schott and Joyce Rihn. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Leo Hitzfelder; brothers, Anthony, Denis and Jerome (Helen) Rihn; sisters, Marcella Rihn, Inez (O.B.) Harless, Josephine (Melvin) Blume, Adelyn Bippert and Madelyn (Clayton) Murphy; in-laws, Lynroe Tschirhart, Julia (Oscar) Tschirhart, Ella (Edward) Bohl, Amelia (Alexander) Hutzler, Ferdinand Becker and Joe Graff.Visitation: May 17th from 4 - 6 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home with the Holy Rosary live streamed at 7 pm https://www.facebook.com/tondreguinn/ . Mass of the Resurrection: May 20th at 10 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Interment at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Cemetery.Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.